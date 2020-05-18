Nigeria: Political Office Holders to Receive Half Salary in Kano

18 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Due to shortfall in the Federation Account and collapse of the internally generated revenue (IGR) as a result of COVID-19 challenges, all political office holders in Kano State are to receive half salary with immediate effect from this month, May.

Announcing this yesterday, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje lamented that "due to shortfall of the price of oil in the global market, which affects world economy and eventually causes serious shortfall in the federation account for states, the state slashes the salary of all political office holders by 50 per cent."

"There is also a serious setback in the IGR, due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Whereas almost all companies in the state are no longer in operation due to lockdown.

"So, also other areas where the state gets revenue, are no longer operational. This also is another reason for giving political office holders half salary."

The affected officials include: the governor and his deputy, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants, among others.

At the local government level those affected are chairmen, deputy chairmen, elected councillors, supervisory councillors, advisers and secretaries of local governments.

