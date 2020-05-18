Namibia: Mariental Man's Death Not Due to Coronavirus

16 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula says a man whose death at Mariental on Friday caused speculation that he had the coronavirus disease did not die of Covid-19.

Speaking to The Namibian on Saturday evening, Shangula said: "It is official from me that the person did not die of Covid-19."

He added: "The clinical and epidemiological status is not consistent with Covid-19."

Shangula also said the health ministry would make a formal statement on the patient at the Covid-19 communication centre in Windhoek on Sunday.

