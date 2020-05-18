Namibia: Possible COVID-19 Death Investigated At Mariental

A Mariental resident yesterday died under suspicion of being positive for Covid-19.

Sources said the man, who was an employee of the Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR) and based at its Hardap resort near Mariental, sought medical treatment at the local hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms and breathing difficulties.

According to sources, the man collapsed and died shortly after he was taken to an isolation unit following a medical check.

Speculations are rife the man might have contracted the disease at the Hardap resort.

The Hardap resort recently served as accommodation for 40 people who came from Europe into Namibia, as part of the Covid-19 quarantine measures.

Media reports stated the Hardap resort had been disinfected after the group had been cleared and sent home.

The Hardap health director, Yvonne Stephanus, today confirmed the man was treated for flu-like symptoms and breathing problems at the hospital.

She however could not confirm or deny the death was related to Covid-19, saying a test result of deceased person is pending.