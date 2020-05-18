Namibia: Planned Power Outage for the Northern Regions

The northern electricity distributor (Nored) has warned its clients of a planned power cut on Sunday.

In a press statement today, Nored's head of corporate communications and marketing, Simon Lukas, noted that the national power utility (NamPower) has scheduled a power outage that will interrupt electricity supply to a number of areas in the four northern regions which include Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena and Oshikoto.

Lukas said that the power cut was necessitated in order to replace rotten poles on Okatope - Okapya 66kV line.

"All electrical installations must be treated as live at all times as power shall be restored without prior notification. We regret any inconveniences to our valued customers as a result of this outage," he said.

The power cut switch-off time is scheduled to occur at 07:00 until 18:00 when it will be restored.

Lukas further added that the power cut in Omusati region will occur at 08:00 until 13:00.

The inhabitants of these regions are advised to unplug electrical appliances and switch off their plugs, notify security/alarm companies monitoring home and businesses, and acquaint themselves with how to operate garage doors and security gates manually, amongst others.