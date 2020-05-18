Liberia: President's 'Kind Gesture' to Muslim Community Launched

Monrovia: The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a food rationing scheme for the Muslim community in Liberia during the month of fasting activities dubbed "President George Manneh Weah's Kind Gesture Toward Muslims in the Holy Month of Ramadan."

Making the pronouncement to representatives of the Muslim community, Mr. Varney Sirleaf, Minister of Internal Affairs, explained that the launch of the event came about when President Weah recently appealed to the Muslim community to offer more prayers for Liberia.

"The president called and said, Minister, I want you to talk to the Muslim community to pray for our country because this Coronavirus, Allah is blessing us and I said 'yes sir'; he said 'you can look around us here and see the numbers in the other countries; our numbers are lower, our death rate is lower and those that are infected are also getting cured; that is a blessing from Allah," explained Minister Sirleaf.

The IA Minister it was in that light that the President decided to open all mosques and churches, so that religious communities can continue to pray for Liberia.

"One who thinks like this is someone who has God in their heart - and this is how our president thinks. So, therefore he is a God-fearing person," said the Minister.

As part of the scheme, two thousand and four hundred 2.5 kg bags of rice valued over US $31,000 dollars is expected to be distributed to the fifteen counties of Liberia. The amount of LD $655,000 dollars will also be distributed for transportation and 'Soup' to compliment the rice.

Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam of the National Imam council of Liberia, Sheik Ali Krayee thanked President Weah for the gesture on behalf of the Muslim community in Liberia, adding that it is his fervent hope that whatever prayers the Muslim community offer during the month of Ramadan, will be excepted by God.

"Because he has given the support so that the Muslims can be strong and pray to almighty Allah for our country, especially that COVID-19 can flee our country and the world at large.

Representing the National Superintendent's Council of Liberia, the Superintendent of Grand Bassa County, Janjay Baikpeh extended his thanks and appreciation to the President. "We know that this is not his first time; he has always done it for our Muslim brothers and sisters as they embark on the Holy Month of Ramadan."