Sudan: Native Administration and FFC in S. Kordofan Reach Agreement On Cessation of Hostilities

17 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadughli — An Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities and Restraint signed, Sunday, between the Native Administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change, in South Kordofan State in the presence of the Chairman of the Security Committee, General, Abdulla Al-Basher and the Acting Wali (governor), General, Rashad Abdul Hamid Ismail.

General, Al-Basher told SUNA that the consecutive meetings and the great efforts of the Native Administration, the FFC and the Security Committee resulted in the signing of the agreement on cessation of hostilities and restraint to stop the bloodshed besides, the principle for good intention.

