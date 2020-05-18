Sudan: SC Delegation Briefed On Security Situations in Kassala

17 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala — The Sovereign Council delegation, currently on a visit to Kassala, on Sunday, inspected the security situations in the State following the recent tribal conflicts broke out between the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes.

The delegation which chaired by Mohammed Al-Faki and includes Prof. Hussein Sheikh Idriss and Minister of Youth and Sports Wala Al-Bushi was briefed by the State's Security Committee on the incidents that took place between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes and the reasons behind the conflict.

The delegation was also, briefed on the interventions and the efforts being exerted by the regular forces and other security units, to contain the disputes.

Al-Faki stressed in statements following the meeting the importance and necessity of imposing the prestige of the state and the rule of law, noting that the events that took place in a number of states are considered a message and an indication that must be reconsidered.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.