Sudan: SC Delegation Briefed On Security Situations in Kassala

Kassala — The Sovereign Council delegation, currently on a visit to Kassala, on Sunday, inspected the security situations in the State following the recent tribal conflicts broke out between the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes.

The delegation which chaired by Mohammed Al-Faki and includes Prof. Hussein Sheikh Idriss and Minister of Youth and Sports Wala Al-Bushi was briefed by the State's Security Committee on the incidents that took place between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes and the reasons behind the conflict.

The delegation was also, briefed on the interventions and the efforts being exerted by the regular forces and other security units, to contain the disputes.

Al-Faki stressed in statements following the meeting the importance and necessity of imposing the prestige of the state and the rule of law, noting that the events that took place in a number of states are considered a message and an indication that must be reconsidered.