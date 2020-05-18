Sudan: Army Expresses Regret Over Abu-Hamama Incident

17 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Armed Forces, ON Sunday, expressed regret over a tragic accident took place in Abu Hamama area of Khartoum, in which two people were killed.

The Armed Forces Official Spokesman, Brigadier Dr. Omar Mohammed Al-Hassan, announced in a press statement issued yesterday night that the individual of the armed forces who fired at these civilians were detained, adding that a suit was filed against them.

The Army pledged to take all the necessary legal measures to do justice, affirming that those who committed the legal errors will be punished.

