Sudan: North Darfur - Three Dead in Jebel Marra Livestock Raids

Katur — Militiamen attacked and killed three men in Katur in eastern Jebel Marra in North Darfur on Thursday, while the next day armed men terrorised people and stole dozens of livestock in the same area.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that seven unidentified gunmen shot and killed Ibrahim Sharif, Yahya, and Adam Hamid in Katur. They then stole 45 sheep and two donkeys and fled toward the area of El Malam.

Witnesses also confirmed that on Friday, the militiamen opened intensive fire on a water source in Katur and then plundered dozens of livestock and fled the area.

