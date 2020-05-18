Sudan: Accord Signed to End Violence in South Kordofan

Kadugli — An Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities and Restraint was signed today between the Native Administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) in South Kordofan in the presence of the Chairman of the Security Committee, Gen Abdullah El Basher and the Acting Wali (governor), Maj Gen Rashad Abdelhamid.

Gen El Basher told the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the consecutive meetings and the efforts of the Native Administration, the FFC and the Security Committee resulted in the signing of the "agreement on cessation of hostilities and restraint to stop the bloodshed besides, the principle for good intention".

On Friday, in separate incidents, armed men allegedly affiliated with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed two people and injured a woman in Kadugli in South Kordofan. In some neighbourhoods in Kadugli, fear and heavy shooting forced residents to stay indoors.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that in the first incident, a group of RSF shot and killed Adil El Tunna and injured his daughter while in their way from Merta district to the city market. The witnesses confirmed that the injured woman was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

In the second incident, the witnesses alleged that soldiers of RSF opened fired on Esam Kunda who was on his way from East Merta district to the city market on Friday. He died instantly.

The residents of Telo neighbourhood in the southern part of Kadugli city have complained that the RSF is terrorising them and has seized control of the district. A resident told Radio Dabanga that they faced various human rights violations including heavy shootings and looting pf property which forced them to flee to the eastern part of the city. "We are running out of basic necessities, but we cannot access the market," a resident explained.

Last week, Radio Dabanga reported that nine members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main government militia, were killed in an attack by army soldiers near the South Kordofan capital of Kadugli on Wednesday. At least 16 other people were wounded.

Reconciliation efforts

In a press conference on Friday, Maj Gen Abdallah Idris, member of the Security Committee of the Joint Armed Forces told reporters that the authority deployed adequate security forces in the city. Idris further explained that the local government lifted some of the precautionary social distancing measures to ease the tension. "All parties agreed that the government authority must be reinforced and maintained in the region," Idris said.

Idris rebutted the claims that some families were removed from their homes. "Both the investigative and reconciliation committees are working hard to identify those responsible for the atrocities in the city. The aim of those who circulated the rumours was to force people to leave their homes," he said. He added that the authority will hold accountable anyone involved in the atrocities.

The acting governor of South Kordofan, Maj Gen Rashad Abdelhamid said that the local government has taken precautionary measures to prevent any potential violence in the area.

The governor confirmed the arrival of a fact-finding committee headed by the Inspector General of the Sudan Armed Forces, Lt Gen Abbas Hasan in Kadugli. The government deployed enough security forces in the city to maintain the security situation, and thus they advised people to return to their homes.

Maj Jaw Kafi stated that those responsible for the recent violence will stand trial. "From now on, the law enforcement and judicial mechanisms will be the only possible resolution tool to resort to," Maj Kafi said.

The spokesperson for the coordination of the native administration, Amir Mohamed Abuzeid explained that the meeting discussed a number of issues such as cessation of the hostilities and reopening the roads to facilitate the movement.

