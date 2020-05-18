Namibia: Blue Waters Leadership Feed Players

WALVIS Bay-based sports club Blue Waters today went door to door distributing food hampers to their players. The club executive delivered 60 food hampers to the players in the privacy of their own homes.

The players are from the soccer, netball and cricket codes and who are either school-going or unemployed.

Club secretary Tostao Imbili says the players are finding it hard to make ends meets as the club cannot pay their stipends as they are inactive.

"We usually pay the players during the sport season but now that it is has been called off as a result of COVID-19, we unfortunately cannot pay them as there is not funds coming into the club coffers," said Imbili.