Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Re-Opens Schools for Examination Classes

16 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the re-opening of schools and colleges for public examination classes and final year students respectively in his Covid-19 national address at State House, Saturday.

Announcing an indefinite extension of an already seven week-long lockdown, Mnangagwa said plans were underway to re-open the education sector.

"Public exam classes within schools and final-year students at colleges and universities must be allowed to continue recognising, however, the stipulated Covid-19 prevention measures.

"Meanwhile, clear plans of the phased re-opening of schools continue to be put in place," said Mnangagwa.

Some schools and colleges had already started online classes for students.

Mnangagwa initially announced a 21-day lockdown period starting 30 March this year to combat the spread of coronavirus before extending it by a further four weeks after a slight spike in confirmed cases.

