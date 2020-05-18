Sudan: Health Committee Recommends Extension of Lockdown

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, the Chairman of Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, Prof. Siddig Tawer , on Sunday, announced that the committee recommended the Defense and Security Council to extend the lockdown for two weeks.

Prof. Tawer speaking in the COVID-19 Media Platform said the committee submitted the recommendation to the Defense and Security Committee to consider the two weeks extension, adding that the council will respond today or tomorrow.

"The committee held a meeting and discussed the general situation of the spread of the pandemic since the declaration of state of Health Emergencies in the country and the precautionary measures, besides the level of the spread of the disease and the response of the citizens in this connection" He said