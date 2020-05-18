Sudan: Faisal Describes Abu-Hamama Incident As Regretful

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies has stressed the necessity for taking the decisive and strict measures against the perpetrators of the shooting incident that took place last, Saturday, in Abu-Hamama area in which two people were killed.

Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the government in the media platform for described the incident as regretful, adding that the measures taken to impose curfew could be decisive and binding without using bullets.

He said the perpetrators were detained and will be brought to trial.