South Africa: Steve Komphela Lauds 'Humble and Modest' Mngwengwe

18 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sport24

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Steve Komphela lauded his late captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe , calling him a "humble and modest" person who led set a great example for his team-mates.

Mngwengwe apparently collapsed at his home in the early hours of Monday morning but the exact cause of death was yet to be publicly released.

"We wish our players and followers strength and we hope that they will carry the lessons he has given to them and the energy he injected and they will continue his legacy," said Komphela.

"He was a great human being and he was a great example. They must not forget how humble and modest he was. He was very clear in what he wanted to achieve in his life, even through all the setbacks of injuries.

"He suffered through serious injuries but he still kept on pushing and he had a never-say-die spirit. We hope moving forward we will do our best to do him proud."

The 30-year-old central defender joined Abafana Bes'thende in 2013 after being snapped up at then SAB League club Umgeni City Movers FC by former coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Komphela said Mngwengwe, who had been recovering from injury for a large chunk of the season that was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, was a player with good personal habits and kept himself clean and healthy.

"He collapsed at home," Komphela said.

"We had a Zoom session on Friday and on Saturday and Sunday he was at home with his family. Apparently he just collapsed. We don't know exactly what happened and we don't want to say things that are untoward.

"He was a good boy and he was living a clean life. We had been conducting online training sessions during the past four weeks by doing morning sessions at 9am but, unfortunately, we had to cancel physical exercises this (Monday) morning and focus on mental exercises."

In a statement on Monday, Arrows said details of the funeral were yet to be finalised.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

