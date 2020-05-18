South Africa: Just in | Hawks Claw R30m Cocaine Haul Headed to Cape Town

18 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

The Hawks have made a second significant drug bust in less than a week.

Just days after seizing MDMA (ecstasy powder) worth an estimated R6.3 million in Cape Town, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation intercepted a haul of cocaine worth more than R30.4 million at a fuel station near Cape Town.

Thirty-eight 1kg packages of cocaine were found when the truck was stopped on the N1 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old man who had allegedly gone to the garage to pick up the drugs was arrested. He will appear in court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said preliminary investigations have revealed the container was brought into the country from abroad and "transited through different provinces before making its way to Cape Town".

Nkwalase said the driver of the truck had not been arrested as the company was unwittingly used in transporting the cocaine.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, the head of the Hawks, said the latest bust shows "that the supply chains of organised criminal groups have been severed".

On Thursday, Hawks officers, working with police and South African Revenue Service customs officials, found ecstasy powder and tablets valued at more than R6.3m hidden in a container carrying a consignment of furniture from Europe.

After seizing the drugs at Cape Town Harbour, investigators proceeded to Durbanville, where they arrested a 30-year-old man and confiscated "approximately 1kg of hydroponic cannabis with an estimated street value of R120 000".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

