Liberia: National Christian Task Force of Liberia Wants Government Puts More Resources in Obtaining COVID-19 Test Kits

17 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — National Christian Task Force of Liberia has praised President George Weah for the leadership he has provided in the fight against the deadly coronavirus but added that more need to be done in obtaining test kits to prevent the loss of lives.

National Christian Task Force of Liberia is a conglomeration of different churches that aims at supporting the wellbeing of Christians in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Monrovia, the National Director of the National Christian Task Force of Liberia David G. Benetoe said almost all of the reported COVID-19 deaths in Liberia are of people who died prior to their test results.

Such deaths, he said could be avoided if there were sufficient and effective test kits in the country.

"The soonest we test people the likeliest they will survive. Therefore, we need to decentralize and direct more resources to testing. Senegal has reportedly invented effective test kits that cost just US$1.00 each. Let's cash in on our recent strong tides with Senegal and acquire as many test kits as they can sell to us. This will save lives down the road," Benitoe said.

Also, the group is calling government through the Ministry of Health, to temporarily suspend all vaccination activities in the country during the period of global pandemic.

Benitoe added: "We do not want our country to be used as a laboratory and our venerable people as lab rats for the testing of vaccines. It is bad to create something that could kill, in your house, and come to test it in my house, on my children."

"Worst of all, it is wickedness for me to take money from you and allow you to do such a test in my house, on my children. May such evil never happen again in Liberia," he said.

