Liberia: Winners' Chapel Church Strengthens Liberia's Efforts to Fight Coronavirus

Monrovia — As part of efforts to strengthen the fight against the deadly coronavirus that is ravaging not only Liberia but the entire world, the Winners' Chapel in Liberia has donated 100 bags of rice and 1,000 nose masks to the Executive Committee on COVID-19.

The donation to government follows the distribution of bags of rice to Winners Chapel members in all 34 churches within the network across Liberia.

Speaking at the compound of the General Service Agency (GSA) in Monrovia the National Pastor Charles Akporhonor said the intent of the donation is to cushion the adverse effects of the lockdown in the country that was put in place by the government to halt the spread of the infection.

"Moreover, as corporate social responsibility and in extension of the love of Jesus to the larger community, our gratitude goes first to God, the president of Winners Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo and everyone through whom God made this provision possible," pastor Akporhonor said.

Winners' Chapel pastor added: "The Lord blesses you all. COVID-19 shall soon become history in Liberia and the world at large."

Also speaking, GSA Deputy Director for Administration Williams Dakel praised the church for the gesture. Dakel added that the church would have folded their hands and sit allay but decided to join the fight against COVID-19 something he said worth commending.

"For your church today to come and give a helping hand to the government I want to say on behalf Madam Broh and the rest of the staff we want to say thanks to the Winners Chapel family," Dakel said.

GSA Deputy Director for Administration: "These nose masks and food will be used for the intended purpose."