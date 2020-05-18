Tanzania: 51 Traders Arrested for Sugar Price Hike

AS the government expects to import 21,858 tonnes of sugar in the next two weeks to end the shortage of the sweetener in the market, a total of 51 traders have been arrested for hiking the price of the commodity.

Minister of Agriculture Mr Japhet Hasunga revealed this yesterday in Dar es Salaam when he carried out an impromptu survey to establish the availability of the sweetener in the market.

According to the minister, the arrested traders have already been arraigned to answer the charges.

However, the minister did not give details of the traders in question.

Speaking on 21,858 tonnes that are expected to be imported in the next two weeks, he said the consignment is part of 40,000 tones of sugar that was ordered by various suppliers following the shortage that emerged in recent days.

Already, some 18,142 tonnes of the commodity are already in the market after being imported a few days ago.

He said starting yesterday, up to May 22, a consignment of 7,470 tonnes will arrive in the country while another 13,404 tonnes are expected to arrive between May 23rd and 31st.

"Moreover, we shall receive another 984 tonnes of sugar between 1st and 4th June this year," said the minister during his impromptu visit in Dar es Salaam to observe availability of the sweetener in the streets.

According to the minister, out of 18,142 tonnes that were imported through various border posts, 15,498 tonnes are already in the market while the remaining part 2,644 tonnes is in various stages of clearance at the port.

Mr Hasunga assured that the government would continue to take all necessary measures to end the shortage of sugar in the country and that all errant traders who disobey the directives will face the wrath of law.

The shortage was created by errant traders who refused to obey government price tags that required the sweetener to be sold at a price of between 2,600/- and 3,200/- per kilogramme, depending on the location.

"We have put in place some techniques for identifying some dishonest traders who hike prices against indicative prices that were announced through Government Notice (GN) of April 24 and May 8 this year," he revealed.

Similarly, the minister explained that the government has revisited the indicative price for Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, Dodoma, Singida and Tabora regions.

For Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga region a kilogramme of sugar should be sold at a price not exceeding 2,800/-, while 2,900/- should be a price for Dodoma, Singida and Tabora.

In Dar es Salaam, the indicative price is 2,600/- per kilogramme. Normally, production of sugar begins at the end of June, but the Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT) has already discussed with manufacturer Kilombero sugar company for it to commence production on 21st May this year.

This means that, the Morogoro based sugar plant will resume production next Thursday, a move that would guarantee adequate supply of sugar in the country.

Scarcity of sugar that emerged recently in the country pushed its price tag as far as 6,000/- per kilogramme.