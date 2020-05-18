Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Announces 2020 Edition of Y'ello Scholars Program

Lonestar Cell MTN has announced the launch of its scholar program, the Y'ello Scholars Internship and Graduate Trainee program for 2020.The program, which is part of Lonestar Cell MTN's youth empowerment initiatives, aims to create a pool of talented young people who will be well-equipped to be the future leaders of Liberia.

Y'ello Scholars will provide selected participants with expert training, mentorship and career development facilitated by employees at Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading telecommunications network to enable them to become job-ready individuals and leaders in their chosen fields.

"Young people are the future of Liberia. Y'ello Scholars is our way of helping to develop a pipeline of talented young Liberians who are prepared to lead Liberia into a bold new digital future. Our goal is to find and recruit these young talented individuals through this program. Those selected to begin their careers with us will undertake a unique career development path while acquiring practical, hands-on job experience." said Uche Ofodile, CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN. We are proud to be an 'Employer of Choice' in Liberia and will continue to develop such innovative programs to the benefit of young Liberians."

The Y'ello Scholars Internship Program will offer three-month internship positions for sophomore and junior students, the company said. Graduating senior students and recent graduates will benefit from the Y'ello Scholars Graduate Trainee Program, which offers a 12 to 18-month early-career training program. Candidates will be mentored and coached while they gain hands-on work experience in a corporate environment.

To be eligible for Y'ello Scholars, applicants must be:

- Enrolled in a university (sophomore or junior year for the Internship program); or graduating senior or a recent graduate (no more than a year since graduating) for the Graduate Trainee program

- 18 to 25 years at the time of submitting their application

- Computer-literate

- Liberian citizen

- Have cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

Those eligible can apply by sending a cover letter; their CV/resume; a two-minute video stating their motivation for the program; a copy of their current control sheet and grade sheet for the previous semester; and, for the Graduate Trainee Program only, a copy of their degree or graduation clearance to yelloscholars.lr@mtn.com. Applications close on May 22, 2020.

Lonestar Cell MTN's Y'ello Scholars program is one of the many ways in which we strive to make the lives of Liberians a whole lot BRIGHTER. We are #GoodTogether.

About Lonestar Cell MTN/MTN Liberia:

Lonestar Cell MTN/MTN Liberia, Liberia's leading telecommunications provider, was founded in 2001. We are a technology-based company with a focus on winning in everything we do while demonstrating consistency in innovation to meet our unique customer needs. We are a subsidiary of MTN, a leading international telecommunications groups operating in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East.