Liberia: CPP Finalizes Framework

Ahead of the Special Senatorial Election due October this year, the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has finalized a framework document making the institution a legally recognized political party.The CPP is comprised of four opposition collaborating political parties, including immediate past ruling Unity Party (UP), Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberian Party (ALP).

According to a statement issued in Monrovia over the weekend, CPP reflected that about three weeks ago, it announced the finalization of the framework document that officially bounds the four parties together and defines the roles and obligations of each constituent party.

The statement added that the finalization of the document is an immense progress towards building a strong collaboration among the four parties as all contending issues which delayed the signing of the document have been amicably resolved.

The joint statement points out that a formal ceremony for the endorsement of the document has yet to be executed by the four political parties due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

However, the CPP says given the exigency of preparing for the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, the signing ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 A. M.

In adherence to the emergency health protocols to fight COVID-19, the CPP says the ceremony will be virtually held among the four political leaders, chairpersons and other executives of the constituent parties to the CPP.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the CPP notes that members of the press will be notified of the link to follow the ceremony live. It says supporters and sympathizers of the CPP are encouraged to follow-up with their respective parties for other relevant information.

On 21 February, leaders of the opposition political parties gathered in Monrovia to affix their signatures to a "Memorandum of Understanding" (MOU) collaboration document.

They commit to forging, branding and re-branding and supporting a common national interest which may collaborate, in keeping in focus the welfare of the people, and not allowing their political differences and personal ambitions to derail the cooperation among opposition political parties here.

They commit also to openly and consistently engage and collaborate on various issues of concerns to the people whom they represent, and establish common national positions.

Further, the CPP commits to promote a common agenda (where necessary) to aid, support and encourage the ongoing efforts of individual political parties aimed at ensuring responsive governance and effective collaboration for the good of the country Additionally, the CPP commits to demonstrate, above all that political collaborations is not only possible, but also necessary and crucial to the development of democracy, and to encourage the participation of all political parties.

Finally, the CPP agrees to encourage the respective national chairpersons and leaderships of the various political parties to continue with and intensify efforts leading to the commemoration of this arrangement.