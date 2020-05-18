Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Gives to Communities

17 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Jonathan Browne

Liberia's leading mobile telecommunications provider, Lonestar Cell MTN has completed week-long donations in several communities in Montserrado County, one of the 15 political sub-divisions of Liberia.

The company conducted the exercise in over 10 communities, including West Point, Doe Community, Soneewein, Jacob Town, Chocolate City, Barnesville Kebbah, Popo Beach, Caldwell, and Duala, respectively, and to the vulnerable group, the National Union of the Disabled.

Items donated to the communities include: hand washing drums, rice, oil, luncheon meat, soap, Clorox, seasoning cubes, and water. Over the next week, the company will make similar donations to select locations in some other counties across Liberia.

Deputy CEO and Head of Corporate Affairs at Lonestar Cell MTN, Mr. Ali Fakih, said, "The donation exercise is just one of the ways we are helping to support the national fight against COVID-19. We have always stood with the people of Liberia through changing times and we will continue to do all we can to bring relief to the citizens of Liberia."

"We are reaching out to communities with these donations from our past experience; we know that impoverished and minority communities such as orphans, the elderly, pregnant women, and the disabled are the hardest hit during public health crisis like this. But I'm certain that, as a people, we can defeat this virus as long as we all continue to practice all the health protocols to stay safe", he concludes.

Receiving the item on behalf of the National Union of Organizations of the Disabled, its head Ambassador Daintowan Donnah Pay-Bayee extolled Lonestar Cell MTN for the gesture and promised to reach it to every member of the union.

Also receiving the donations on behalf of the Township of West Point, Commissioner William Weah expressed gratitude to Lonestar Cell MTN for identifying with the people of West Point. He said, "It's often said in troubling times the one who reaches at your doorsteps is a person who is concern about you. We are extremely overwhelmed with the support Lonestar to us. This tells us that we are one family."

Chairman Daniel H. Brownell of the Chocolate City Community praised Lonestar Cell MTN for identifying with his community, terming the company's gesture as timely. He acknowledged that Lonestar has proven to be a great partner to the government especially, at this critical time in the history of Liberia.Lonestar Cell MTN recently revealed its 350k Y'ello Hope package to help in fighting the corona virus/COVID-19 outbreak.

