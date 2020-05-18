Liberia: Bankers Association Donates to NPHIL

In support of government's efforts to stem the spread of the Coronavirus out of the country, the Liberian Bankers Association (LBA) has donated a huge consignment of food and non-food items to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Led by the LBA president, John B. S. Davies, III, head of secretariat, Mrs. Doreen McIntosh and her assistant Ms. Sarah Lamin, the exercise involved the donation of 15 pieces of thermometers, 50 cartons of chlorox, 50 cartons of Pop soap, 20 cartons of alcohol, 100 bags of (25kg) rice, 50 gallons of argo oil and five (5) cartons of gloves, respectively.

The LBA comprises nine banking institutions, including the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment, United Bank for Africa, Ecobank Liberia Limited, GN Bank, Access Bank, Global Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, International Bank Liberia, Afriland Bank, and the Central Bank of Liberia, among others.

Presenting the items on behalf of the LBA recently at the NPHIL office in Congo Town, Mr. Davies said the donation is intended to awaken the interest of everyone to join the government in the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus.

"Coronavirus has no cure and so it is the responsibility of all Liberians to join and support the fight against this deadly menace," he said.He acknowledged the efforts of the government in containing the virus and called on all Liberians to help in whatever way they can.

"We know that each member of the financial institutions within the LBA is making efforts and small strive in their own capacity to lend a hand of support to the national government."

"Again, it's not so much of the magnitude we have provided; it is the gesture that is important. We know that in order to defeat this very difficult enemy (COVID-19) it requires all of us to bring our little drops of water and, in the final analysis, we will make a mighty ocean that can wash this virus away."So, on behalf of the Liberia Bankers Association, I like to present to you (Doctor Mosoka Fallah) this token and in kind of these goods in the fight of the COVID-19."

The Director General of the NPHIL, Dr. Mosoka Fallah, who received the donation on behalf of the government, expressed gratitude to the bankers association for the kind gesture.

"We want to say thank you very much on behalf of President George M. Weah, who has taken this active leadership role in the fight and the Minister of Health, Dr. Jallah and all of the members of NPHIL."Doctor Fallah said though the ongoing fight is a long difficult road, they are having the assurance that Liberians are committing themselves to the fight.