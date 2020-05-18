Liberia: Team Andy Identifies With District#13 Residents

Montserrado District#13 is located along Somalia Drive."In these troubling times our leader, Mr. Andy Bropleh Jallah had asked me to inform residents that their welfare remains his foremost priority", said the Chairman of Team Andy, Emmanuel B. Zor.

He spoke over the weekend at the start of donation of food and non-food items including anti-Corona virus materials to over six communities in the district to help in containing widespread of the pandemic.Mr. Zor said the gesture is their leader's way of identifying with the people of district 13, particularly the elderly, widows, underprivileged kids, and orphans.

"As you may be aware of the danger this virus has caused the entire world; our leader Mr Andy Bropleh Jallah who is currently residing in the united States, says you can't fight this virus on empty stomach; it's against this backdrop that he thought it wise through his supporters here under the banner 'Team Andy' to bring these relief items, while you're observing the stay home order."

He had asked me to inform everyone that he's still have your in mind, and we should all abide by all of the preventive measures in order to minimize the spread of the virus, Zor continued.

Communities benefiting from the donation include Famous Island, Sarco Yard, Topo Village, Courage Island and MKK, among others. Items donated include rice, oil, clorox, pop soap, and water drums, among other.Receiving the donation, the Chairman of Famous Island in New Georgia Gulf community, Brooks Barlue, extolled Team Andy for the gesture and promised to reach out to the neediest.

"I'm overwhelmed Andy didn't forget us; we saw him during the campaign period; he helped to construct our bridge, and today we are receiving another donation from him; this is a clear manifestation that he is a true son to us."

Also speaking, the Chair lady of Courage Island community in New Georgia, Ms. Ayesha M. Sayon expressed delight over the donation and termed it as timely. "Today is a joyous day for us on this island particularly, we the people of electoral district #13 in New Georgia here; this is the first of its kind for someone to think on us", Ms Sayon noted.