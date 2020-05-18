Sudan: Airports Closure Extended

17 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Civil Aviation Authority, on Sunday, issued a decree extending the closing down the airports before local and international flights until May.31 in accordance with the precautionary measures taken by the state including the total lockdown.

The decision excluded the scheduled cargo, humanitarian assistance, technical and humanitarian support, companies operating in oil fields and evacuation of foreigners.

All excluded flights are subject to the prior approval of the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority.

Read the original article on SNA.

