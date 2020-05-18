Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Message From Afwerki

Khartoum — - The Head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant- General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, received a written message from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki dealing with bilateral relations and means for developing them further, besides, enhancing cooperation in regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This came when Al-Burhan received, at the Republican Palace, a high-level Eritrean delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh, and, Advisor to the Eritrean President, Yamani Kabarab.

Al-Burhan, during the meeting, , affirmed Sudan's keenness to upgrade its relations with the State of Eritrea to meet the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.