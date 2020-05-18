Sudan: Khartoum State Recommends Continuation of Lockdown

Khartoum — The Joint Committee for COVID-19 Emergencies in Khartoum State, on Sunday, recommended the continuation of the curfew and the total lockdown to protect the lives of the citizens due to the escalating numbers of the COVID-19 infections and the expected gatherings before and during Aid Al-Fite Holiday.

The committee chaired by the Secretary General of Khartoum State denied the news reports carried out by some social media website that the travel ban between the states will be lifted during the coming days.

The committee recommended the speeding up the completion of the financial support for the lockdown- affected citizens along with the continuation of rendering services for the citizens who stay-at-home.

Khartoum State and the Ministry of Finance will discuss the best means for receiving May salaries without crowding in front of ATMs.