Namibia: Rapper Takes a Break From Music to Fight Insecurities

Her sense of humour is mesmerising and she has astonishing energy that people crave whenever she performs, but behind closed doors lies an extremely insecure girl.

Rapper and comedian, Carry.K shared the disappointing news with her fans on Instagram that she will stop performing, which wasn't taken well by some of her die-hard fans.

"I will be putting music out there but I won't just be performing on stage. My comedy and music career wasn't that serious after all," said the insecure rapper on Instagram.

Carry. K confirmed to Entertainment Now! that she will be taking a break from the industry because she's at war with an invisible enemy (insecurities).

"I am the type of person that makes quick decisions but then, I had to think it over depending on the feedback I got from my fans. So, I concluded that instead of quitting performing, I will just take a break," she said to Entertainment Now!

Carry.K said that she realised that whenever she performs, there was never a time she thinks she killed the performance.

"I always get weird feelings that my performances are not good enough," she said softly.

Born in Okahao in Omusati region, Carry.K was quick to point out that she was a victim of bullies in school, which made her an insecure person. Even though she was bullied and mistreated, Carry.K said some of her bullies became her fans.

"For now, I just want to step back and breathe. I want to figure out who I am and what I want to achieve," said the soft-hearted rapper, adding that a lot of people like her don't know how to be themselves and she's yet to find herself.

She said she would be back in the music scene whenever she's ready.

Apart from her thinking negativity of herself, her funny vines reach a wider audience and she gets positive feedback from other popular celebrities such as Maria Nepembe who once said, she's a fan. The entertainment industry can be overwhelming to some people and it takes strong ones to handle the pressure that comes with it, which pushes many fragile artists to breakpoints.

Talking to Entertainment Now! Clinical Psychologist Juliana Swartbooi said, "A lot of people do not know how to handle the fame and the hype from fans, which can make them insecure or think ahead of themselves and lose control."

Swartbooi urges people in the spotlight to always seek for mental healthcare.

ashikololo@nepc.com.na