Tanzania: Fired Tanzanian Health Deputy Minister Ndugulile Speaks Out On His Sacking

Dar es Salaam — Dr Faustine Ndugulile, who was on Saturday fired from the position of Health deputy minister, said on Sunday, May 17, 2020, that he received the message of his sacking with humility.

"I have received the President's decision with a lot of humility. I thank JPM [President John Pombe Magufuli] for giving me the opportunity to serve in his administration... ," Dr Ndugulile wrote on his twitter page on Sunday.

He said the Health Ministry has registered tremendous achievements during the past years and thanked minister Ummy Mwalimu and her team for the job.

"I wish the new deputy minister Dr Godwin Mollel all the best," twitted Dr Ndugulile.

On Saturday, President Magufuli appointed Dr Mollel as the new Health deputy minister, taking over the post from Dr Ndugulile whose appointment had been revoked.

Dr Ndugulile, 51, a Microbiologist and public health advocate, has served at the ministry for about three years. He assumed the post in 2017 when President Magufuli reshuffled his cabinet. He replaced Dr Hamisi Kigwangala who was moved to become minister of tourism and natural resources.

The incoming Heath deputy minister - who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Siha constituency - holds a degree of medicine from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The outgoing Deputy Health Minister - who is MP for Kigamboni - is a medical doctor and a specialist in Microbiology.

Prior to joining politics, he served in a number of regional and global bodies including as chairman for the Inter-Parliamentary Union Advisory Group on HIV/AIDS. He also served as a member of the Governing Council representing Africa in the International AIDS Society, and as a member of the Pan African Parliament.