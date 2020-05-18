Angola: COVID-19 - Luanda Municipality Tops List of Infected

Luanda — With 15 active cases, five recovered and one death, the municipality of Luanda leads the list of people infected by covid-19 in Angola, making a total of 21 infected citizens in that area.

With 14 active cases, two recovered and one death in the urban district of Maianga, Ingomboata has two recovered cases and the urban district of Sambizanga has two cases (one active and one recovered).

According to the epidemiological report of the Multi-sectoral Commission for the Fight against Covid-19 that reached Angop, the municipality of Belas occupies second place, with a total of 12 positive cases (five active, six recovered and one death).

The municipality of Talatona also appears on the list, with 10 infected, six active and four recovered, while Cazenga has six active cases.

Kilamba Kiaxi has four positive cases (three active and one recovered).

The overall statistic is 48 positive cases, with 29 active (clinically stable), 17 recovered and two dead.

Of the total number of infected, 21 are cases of local transmission and the remaining imported cases, involving Angolans and foreigners, 85 percent are asymptomatic, while 15 percent have symptoms of fever, headache, fatigue, among other symptoms.