Angola: COVID-19 - Genexpert Reduces Diagnostic Time

17 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The use of the Genexpert method in the testing of covid-19 will reduce the time of diagnosis from 72 to 24 hours, considered Saturday in Luanda, the specialist in biochemistry and molecular biology, Euclides Sacomboio.

The RT-PCR used in the last months in the country takes between 48 and 72 to process a laboratory analysis.

While discussing the theme "Covid-19 and the laboratory diagnoses", the professor also pointed out the two types of tests as the most reliable on the market, but obtaining the result of the RT-PCR test can take two or three days, while the genexpert makes the diagnosis of covid-19 in 24 hours.

Speaking in the usual "CIAM conversations" space, promoted by the Multi-sectoral Commission for the Prevention and Fight against Covid-19, Euclides Sacomboio stated that, despite this difference, the genexpert and RT-PCR reliably detect the virus in the body from the beginning of infection.

Recently, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, announced the beginning of the use of Genexpert tests compatible with covid-19 in the country, starting in Luanda, at the National Institute for Health Research (INIS), as well as at the hospitals Esperança and Sanatório in Luanda.

On that occasion, he said that the three testing points have the capacity to process 16 samples in 45 minutes.

