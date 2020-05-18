Tanzania: Magufuli Opens Up - 'My Child Beat Coronavirus

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday made two testimonies that would probably go a long way towards easing fear among Tanzanians as they battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giving first-hand experience of the novel coronavirus, Dr Magufuli informed the nation that even his own child tested positive for the respiratory disease but after days in isolation recovered.

"My biological child tested positive for the coronavirus and successfully beat it. But as I speak the child is doing well and continues with doing exercises," said President Magufuli at a Sunday Service in Geita region.

"This is the truth I can't lie while standing at the altar. I respect and love my Almighty God," insisted the President during the service in Chato District, Geita region, where he joined other worshipers for Sunday prayer.

According to President Magufuli, his child recovered from the disease after using steam therapy and drinking organic juice made of lemons and gingers.

The President used his own case to demonstrate that there was no need for people to panic and excessively fear the Covid-19, saying the disease, like other infectious diseases, may spread but would eventually come to an end.

He also told a story of his close friend, who is an engineer. The President narrated that his friend initially suffered a stroke while at home and that he was rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) for treatment.

He was admitted at the facility and two days later he was asked to test for Covid-19 with the results returning positive. He was transferred to Amana Hospital, a designated Covid-19 facility.

While at Amana Hospital, the man received no proper treatment, until his relatives decided to shift him to Aga Khan Hospital, narrated President Magufuli.

The President continued saying that at the Aga Khan Hospital the patient was put in an isolation room and the hospital needed 6m/- as advance payment for the treatment.

The relatives did fundraising to rescue their beloved one, and managed to fetch the money.

He was tested again for Coronavirus while at Aga Khan but the result showed negative, and he was eventually moved to a general ward.

"As we speak here he is progressing well and discharged from the hospital, he is now at home with his family," revealed Dr Magufuli.

He underscored the need to fight fear, saying the fear contagion could prove more dangerous and life-threatening than the virus. He suggested some people could even succumb to the fear of pandemic.

On the other hand, the President instructed doctors to make proper arrangements that would enable people who die of Coronavirus to get well-deserved last respects and burials.

"We must come up with an arrangement that will enable people to bury their loved ones, whether they die of covid-19 or other causes, people must be allowed to pay fitting last respect to their loved ones," he said.