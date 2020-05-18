Tanzania: Delays in Resolution of Land Disputes Gets Solution

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's concern over delays in the resolution of land disputes by Wards and Land District and Housing Tribunals has finally been worked on.

This follows the Judiciary's decision to take over the determination of such cases, which were handled by land tribunals countrywide.

A statement issued by the Judiciary's Directorate of Information and Communications, the Chief Justice (CJ), Prof Ibrahim Juma, states that the Judiciary will begin to hear such land cases effective from the next fiscal year of 2020/21.

On Law Day in February 2020, President Magufuli raised his concern over delays in the resolution of land disputes, which he said was not fair to parties. The Head of State was not happy with the way ward, district and housing tribunals were handling the disputes.

"Perhaps a special team should be formed to address this challenge. I'm not sure if these ward tribunals are doing their job well. Time has come to make the judiciary oversee them effectively because they are tarnishing its image," he said.

While swearing in Resident Magistrate Olivia Towilo in his office housed in the Court of Appeal in Tanzania in Dar es Salaam last week, the CJ asked magistrates to be ready to begin hearing land dispute cases.

"From the next fiscal year 2020/21, the Judiciary assumes such a role and courts will begin to hear land disputes handled by tribunals. So, we have an added burden. Magistrates will be assigned to handle such cases. This area has many cases, challenges and complaints," Prof Juma said.

According to him, he wants magistrates to ensure the challenges and complaints arising from land tribunals are resolved.

The Chief Justice added that he expected the court to discharge its duties professionally and fairly in resolving disputes and delivering justice timely, as well as not repeating past mistakes.

In addition, Prof Juma called on magistrates to provide justice as the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the mode of operation by the Judiciary as judicial services are provided through the use of ICT.

"Magistrates are in the forefront in a fight against the deadly disease while discharging their duties of dispensing justice. So, they have a challenge of looking at their health and the people who come to court must ensure they take preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus," he emphasised.

The CJ insisted, however, that the role of magistrates in the dispensation of justice was very important considering the fact that 80 per cent of all cases registered were heard and determined by courts under magistrates.

He also explained that when one spoke about justice one realised that one was referring to a magistrate, thus, the head of the judiciary called upon them to discharge their duties of dispensing justice according to their oaths.

The CJ further challenged the magistrates to use available resources to sharpen their knowledge because there was high competition in the 21st century.

According to him, magistrates are required to handle legal issues well, including enhancing their writing and language abilities in order for their judgments to be readable and understandable.