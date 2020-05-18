Tanzania: Bank Supports Dar Public Hospitals

18 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Chrstina Mseja

COMMERCIAL bank of Africa (CBA) Tanzania has donated water tanks worth 10 m/-to four public hospitals in Dar es Salaam to meet the growing demand for hand sanitation as a critical measure to tackle Covid-19.

Speaking over weekend the CBA (Tanzania) Chief executive Officer (CEO), Mr Gift Shoko said the donation is part of bank's measure taken to support the government efforts in fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Tanzania.

Mr Shoko added that the CBA (Tanzania) is committed to help hospitals provide the right tools for the people who visit them adhere to hand washing practices as a key weapon to fight corona virus.

"As we know, Coronavirus infections can occur through cross-sanitation, hence we made sure the water tanks are fitted with foot pedals to further protects users," Shoko explained.

He mentioned the hospitals that benefited from the donation are Amana, Sinza, Mwananyamala and Lugalo Hospitals. These hospitals serves a large number of people every day, it their hope that will reach more hospitals in days to come.

According to him, CBA bank has provide awareness among the client, by placed communication in form of e-mails , text message, posters, as use of social media (Facebook and twitter) to drive mass message on correct information on what Covid -19 is and how to protect , prevent and take actions.

CBA also put systems for non critical department to work from home and use digital tools from communication and business continuity in order to reduce the movement and the potential spread of a Covid-19.

Mr Shoko noted that as Bank in fighting against the spread of Covid-19 they have suspend a lot of projects but during this period can provide opportunities in doing business globally because technologies have been used a lot compared to previously.

He stressed that they don't not have intention of cutting jobs to their employees. The number of using electronic banking services has increased day to day during this period.

On his side the Head of Business and Marketing, Mr Julius Konyani said as Bank has placed the major priority on safety of staff and customers.

