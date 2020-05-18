Tanzania: Registrar Hails Need of ICT in Cooperative Unions

REGISTRAR of Cooperative Unions, Dr Benson Ndiege has underscored the need of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) usage, because it seals loopholes, embezzlers capitalise on.

Dr Ndige, who also doubles as Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) told a recent training workshop here on Enterprise Resource Management Suite (ERMS) that the commission was determined to ensure that union members use the new system that tracks fraudsters.

"TCDC is determined to improve cooperative unions and members would benefit from the new system of revenues collection," said the Chief Executive Officer.

He said that ICT is known for sealing loopholes, where corrupt individuals can be traced in a system for benefit of the union(s).

"TCDC will continue to use the new system and extend it to its regional office(s) and hence I would like to encourage all cooperative unions to shift to it to improve their revenues' collection and performance in general," he said.

On her part, Assistant Registrar of Mbeya Region, Ms Angela Maganga, commended the Cooperative Unions' Registrar for introducing the ICT system in the unions, saying the ICT has improved performance of cooperative unions in several places.

"The Enterprise Resource Management Suite workshop will help to improve our knowledge, especially on revenue collections," she said.