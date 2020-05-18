Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi, Bajjo and Several Others Arrested Over Food Protest

Photo: Alex EsagalaDaily Monitor
Makerere academic Stella Nyanzi.
18 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye and Abubaker Lubowa

Dr Stella Nyanzi, events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo and several others have been arrested in Kampala for demonstrating over what they described as "slow distribution" of government relief food to vulnerable people, mostly affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

They were arrested on Monday morning near Buganda Road Court in Kampala as they walked to the Office of the Prime Minister to seek an explanation as to why government had left several people to starve yet several food donations had been made.

Details to follow....

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.