Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi, Bajjo and Several Others Arrested Over Food Protest

Dr Stella Nyanzi, events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo and several others have been arrested in Kampala for demonstrating over what they described as "slow distribution" of government relief food to vulnerable people, mostly affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

They were arrested on Monday morning near Buganda Road Court in Kampala as they walked to the Office of the Prime Minister to seek an explanation as to why government had left several people to starve yet several food donations had been made.

Details to follow....