Kenya: Body of Police Officer Who Drowned in River 10 Days Ago Found

18 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The body of a police officer who drowned 10 days ago in River Pesi, Laikipia West in Laikipia County has been found.

The body of Mr Hesbon Kebiro Ochwangí was found interlocked on tree logs that were found lying across the river.

According to a police report filed under OB number 26/15/5/2020, the officer who was attached to Lowangiro Camel Farm, drowned on May 6, 2020.

"The body was today discovered interlocked on tree logs that are lying across river Pesi abut 17km away from suspected point of drowning by a search team of ASTU personnel under the command of Mr Collins Amanya," part of the report read.

The police have further revealed that the body was partially decomposed and was only dressed with a red t-shirt that the deceased was lastly seen wearing.

The scene has been visited by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who are yet to establish whether the deceased was thrown into the river or he accidentally fell.

The body has been taken to Umash Funeral Home for autopsy and an inquest into the death has been opened.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.