Kenya: Body of Police Officer Who Drowned in River 10 Days Ago Found

The body of a police officer who drowned 10 days ago in River Pesi, Laikipia West in Laikipia County has been found.

The body of Mr Hesbon Kebiro Ochwangí was found interlocked on tree logs that were found lying across the river.

According to a police report filed under OB number 26/15/5/2020, the officer who was attached to Lowangiro Camel Farm, drowned on May 6, 2020.

"The body was today discovered interlocked on tree logs that are lying across river Pesi abut 17km away from suspected point of drowning by a search team of ASTU personnel under the command of Mr Collins Amanya," part of the report read.

The police have further revealed that the body was partially decomposed and was only dressed with a red t-shirt that the deceased was lastly seen wearing.

The scene has been visited by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who are yet to establish whether the deceased was thrown into the river or he accidentally fell.

The body has been taken to Umash Funeral Home for autopsy and an inquest into the death has been opened.