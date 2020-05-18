Kenya: Substandard Hand Sanitisers Withdrawn From Kenyan Market

17 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has ordered eight companies in the country to remove their hand sanitisers from the market for failing to meet the country's required standard.

Among the companies that have been instructed to discontinue manufacturing and distributing hand sanitisers into the market is Bidco Africa which manufactures Gentle Care hand sanitisers.

According to Kebs, the hand sanitisers were ascertained as not meeting the requirements of KS EAS 789; Kenya Standard specification for Instant Hand Sanitizers.

The affected hand sanitisers include Alphax, manufactured by Kings Palace Ruiru, Clean Essentials manufactured by Virtuelle Products Ltd, G&L manufacturer by Orange Pharma and Gentle Care manufactured by Bidco Africa.

The others are Lili manufactured by Kenbrands International Company, Msiri manufactured by Mafleva International Ltd, Shi shi Natural manufactured by Shishi Naturals and Spotless Advanced manufactured by Havana East Africa Trading.

The government said it will continue to crack the whip on any company which does not meet standard requirements while manufacturing products for consumer use.

"Kebs shall continue to undertake market surveillance and factory inspections. Substandard products found will be seized for destruction at the expense of the owner in addition to any other legal action as provided under the law," the company said.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved.

