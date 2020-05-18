Kenya: Safaricom Makes It Harder for Crooks to Register SIM Cards Using Your ID Number

17 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Safaricom has introduced a new feature set to protect customers through SMS notifications whenever their ID number is being used to register for a new line without the owner's consent.

The security feature will send you verification messages from the number 707.

The short message will inquire on whether or not the registration is valid.

By simply reply with a 'yes' or 'no' you will let the agent be aware whether or not to complete resume the registration process.

The new feature comes barely a month after Communications Authority of Kenya sent out a warning of increased cases of fraud by some mobile phone users.

CA has repeatedly warned Kenyans against smishing; where the fraudster sends SMS texts purporting to originate from a reputable company with the purpose of tricking subscribers into revealing personal information such as ID numbers, passwords, PINS and credit card details among other personal details.

The messages were crafted to appear as originating from the Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK), the predecessor to the CA.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also warned Kenyans about the various ways criminals could defraud them, including phishing.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.