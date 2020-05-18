Kenya: Safaricom Makes It Harder for Crooks to Register SIM Cards Using Your ID Number

Safaricom has introduced a new feature set to protect customers through SMS notifications whenever their ID number is being used to register for a new line without the owner's consent.

The security feature will send you verification messages from the number 707.

The short message will inquire on whether or not the registration is valid.

By simply reply with a 'yes' or 'no' you will let the agent be aware whether or not to complete resume the registration process.

The new feature comes barely a month after Communications Authority of Kenya sent out a warning of increased cases of fraud by some mobile phone users.

CA has repeatedly warned Kenyans against smishing; where the fraudster sends SMS texts purporting to originate from a reputable company with the purpose of tricking subscribers into revealing personal information such as ID numbers, passwords, PINS and credit card details among other personal details.

The messages were crafted to appear as originating from the Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK), the predecessor to the CA.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also warned Kenyans about the various ways criminals could defraud them, including phishing.