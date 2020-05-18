Tunisia: Metlaoui-Coronavirus - 119 People Test Negative in El Kayna Neighbourhood

18 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests carried out on 119 people living in the El Kayna neighbourhood, Metlaoui in the last 24 hours have been negative.

This is the first batch of the results of tests carried out on 185 cases suspected of having contracted the virus in this neighborhood, local health director in Gafsa Salem Nasri said on Sunday.

The tests are part of a coronavirus screening campaign launched two days ago in the El Kayna neighbourhood, after the local authorities decided on Saturday to cordon off part of the district to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Despite the positive indicators recorded on Saturday and Sunday, the partial lockdown of this district will continue for 14 days," Nasri told TAP.

The objective is to screen the entourage of people affected by COVID-19 since six infected cases have been detected in the last two weeks, said the same source.

