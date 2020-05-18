Tunisia: Erray Discusses Issues of Common Interest With His French Counterpart

18 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray discussed in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian Sunday ways to boost joint action and step up the exchange of visits with a view to strengthening the strategic partnership between Tunisia and France in all areas.

The two ministers stressed the strong Tunisian-French relations and both countries' willingness to further foster them, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also reviewed the efforts made in both countries to combat the spread of the coronavirus and counter its health and economic repercussions.

Erray reiterated the appeal launched by the President of the Republic to strengthen international solidarity and develop the role of the United Nations and its agencies in dealing with the fallout of this global crisis.

He recalled Tunisia's initiative to turn this appeal into a draft international resolution to meet the challenges imposed on the world's population.

The two Ministers also emphasised the importance of pursuing diplomatic channels and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest, including the crisis in Libya.

They noted the commitment to international legitimacy to restore security and stability in this neighbouring country, according to the same statement.

