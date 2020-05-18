Tunisia: 58 Tunisians Repatriated From Bahrain

18 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Fifty-eight Tunisian nationals stranded in Bahrain arrived on Sunday at Monastir International Airport on a repatriation flight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The flight was organised by the Foreign Ministry's services of both countries, in coordination with the Tunisian Embassy in Bahrain and operated by Nouvelair.

A delegation from the Tunisian diplomatic mission in Bahrain provided the necessary support to Tunisian travelers and monitored the completion of all required procedures at Manama International Airport.

In addition, 21 people stuck in Tunisia were able to return to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the same flight from Tunis to Manama, the statement said.

