Rwanda: Over 1500 Ngororero Families Homeless After Heavy Downpour

Residents in Ngororero district have appealed for help following a heavy downpour that hit the area, earlier this month on the night of May 6.

The residents want authorities to come to their rescue after the heavy rains destroyed their property and crops.

Patrick Uwihoreye, the District's deputy mayor told The New Times that the heavy rains destroyed banana plantations and houses leaving a total of 1977 families homeless.

The Ministry of Emergency Management confirmed that at least 72 people across the country lost their lives due to the disasters associated with a heavy downpour.

Besides Ngororero, the fatalities were also recorded in at least six districts including Gakenke, Musanze, Nyabihu, Muganga, Ruhango, and Rubavu.

However, Ngororero district has been reported to be among the worst hit, after reporting a total of nine deaths.

Uwihoreye said that the disasters which include floods, thunder and landslides mostly affected crops and other public infrastructure such as bridges, schools, and a number of roads.

He added that of the affected families, 528 have been living in High-risk zones.

Even though the damage was immense, Uwihoreye said that the district was working together with the local government and other authorities to help the affected families.

"Efforts are underway to arrange for temporary accommodation for the affected residents. More support is being organised to help the affected," he said.

The support includes relocating the vulnerable families to different schools for shelter, providing roofing sheets, and also supporting them with meals.

The Minister of local government, Anastase Shyaka, who also visited the area on Friday, May 15, pledged support to the affected families and promised to closely work with the district to devise a long-term solution in the shortest time possible.

