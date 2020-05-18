Namibian Imports Fall Further

18 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By NGHINOMENWA ERASTUS and LAZARUS AMUKESHE

THE value of Namibian imports fell by almost 40% in March amid global lockdowns and severe pressure on disposable income.

This fall is not new, and has given the trade balance some breathing space, switching from a normal deficit to a surplus.

Although imports have been dipping since March last year, this is the first time a trade surplus has been recorded this year, with the last surplus recorded over a year ago.

According to monthly figures released by the Namibia Statistics Agency, the value of imports fell from N$11,1 billion recorded for the same month last year, to N$8,7 billion - a fall of 37,2%.

Matched to an export bill which increased by 3,3%, this pushed the trade balance into a positive of N$1,5 billion.

Exports for March 2020 stood at N$8,5 billion.

Falling imports are mainly due to local household and business income adapting to pressure, and lockdown measures imposed in other countries in March slowing the movement of goods.

Total trade for March stood at N$15,5 billion, which is 20% lower than the N$19,4 billion recorded in the same month in 2019.

The NSA did not provide a reason for the fall, but theoretical explanations can be that Namibia either reduced imports or that disposable income allowing the country to import shrunk.

According to the financial stability report released recently by regulators, annual growth in household disposable income eased to 2% in 2019 from 7% in 2018. The key factor that caused the moderation in household disposable income was the category compensation of employees which slowed as wage growth was weak in line with recessionary conditions.

Growth in the compensation of employees moderated to 1,9% in 2019 from 5,9% in 2018, which indicates that households experienced financial constraints under recessionary economic conditions.

The fall in imports also shows the country's reliance on imports can be minimised with enhanced local production.

The fall in merchandise trade value resulted in Namibia recording a trade surplus of N$1,5 billion compared to a deficit of N$2,9 billion recorded in March 2019.

Namibia's trade continues to be concentrated on a few trading partners and key commodities (minerals) dominated by China and South Africa.

"In March 2020, China was Namibia's largest export market, while South Africa continued to lead as the main source of imports," the monthly bulletin shows.

The composition of the country's exports did not change, comprising mainly minerals such as metalliferous ores and metal scrap, non-metallic mineral manufactures, gold, and fish, the only non-mineral product on the top five list of exports.

On the other hand, the top five imports into the country comprised mainly non-ferrous metals, vehicles, metalliferous ores, metal scrap, industrial machinery and equipment, and petroleum and petroleum products.

Namibia's exports rebounded in March 2020 after a three-month consecutive drop since December 2019, recording an export value of N$8,5 billion compared to N$5,3 billion in February 2020.

Total imports, which have been falling since December 2019, rose to N$8,8 billion in February 2020 before plunging to N$7 billion in March 2020, which is lower than N$11,1 billion last year.

The growth in exports was a result of more metalliferous ores exported, while on the other hand, the same commodities (finished products), including vehicles, were responsible for the decline in imports.

About 78% of Namibian exports have been going to China, South Africa, Botswana, Canada and Spain.

"It is important to note this group of countries appears to be the regular top five export destinations for Namibia over time - except for Canada," the bulletin states.

Namibia's demand for foreign goods was mainly met by South Africa, Zambia, Bulgaria, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo as they supplied the domestic economy with the most requirements.

Overall, these countries accounted for the bulk of Namibia's imports, accounting for 81,3%.

South Africa accounts for 51% of Namibia imports, and, according to the statistics, this trend has been ongoing for years.

