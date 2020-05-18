Namibia: COVID-19 Death Speculation Dismissed

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says the man who died at Mariental State Hospital on Friday did not succumb to Covid-19.

The Namibian reported online on Saturday that the man, who was employed by Namibia Wildlife Resort, and was based at its Hardap resort near Mariental, had sought treatment at the local hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms and breathing difficulties.

According to sources, the man collapsed and died shortly after being taken to an isolation unit following a medical check-up.

Speaking at the Covid-19 communication centre in Windhoek yesterday, deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue said on 12 May the patient visited a private doctor at Mariental after experiencing chest pains, shortness of breath and a productive cough.

She said the patient was diagnosed with pneumonia on the same day. Samples were taken from the patient to be tested for Covid-19, and he was kept in an isolation room while receiving treatment.

"The patient had an underlying chronic health condition. A swab test for Covid-19 was taken on 13 May and sent to the Namibia Institute of Pathology in Windhoek for testing," she said.

Muinjangue said the initial sample was deemed non-compliant and a second test was taken again on 14 May. Muinjangue said the patient's condition deteriorated and he died on Friday. The laboratory results came out negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, loved ones and co-workers. It is always painful when we lose a patient in our care," she said.

Muinjangue urged the media to report only authenticated information and not incite panic among the public.

She said the country has no new confirmed cases, with three active cases and 13 recoveries.

The country has tested 2 381 people, and 542 individuals are currently in quarantine.