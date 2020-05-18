Namibia: Alcohol Ban Hits Workers Hardest

The ban on the selling and purchasing of alcohol continues to negatively impact the survival of those relying on this trade.

While bar and shebeen owners feel the pinch, employees are affected too.

Rauna Nghiwanapo (26) lost her job at a shebeen due to the ban, and is struggling to provide for her three-week-old baby boy.

The sale and purchase of all alcoholic beverages are prohibited during stage 2 of the lockdown exit strategy.

This was published in the Government Gazette last week.

While the effect of the ban may not be felt by those with other sources of income, it hits much closer to home for people like Nghiwanapo.

For her it is a matter of survival.

Nghiwanapo came to Windhoek about four years ago, got a job at a shebeen and earned N$600 monthly, which, although meagre, made a difference to her life. Before she lost her job, she lived at the shebeen, but lost this accommodation too. Nghiwanapo now lives in an uncle's two-bedroomed shack in Windhoek's Goreangab Dam settlement.

She says she grew up in a poor household, where her mother was the only breadwinner. She was born in Tunganaga, a small village in the Ohagwena region, and attended school there, but dropped out in Grade 9 at the age of 20.

"I would go to school sometimes and herd goats at other times. I missed out on a lot of schoolwork, and at some point it just got difficult to keep going, because money was always an issue," she says.

Nghiwanapo could not tell The Namibian where the father of her baby was. She says she is no longer in a relationship with him, and she is not receiving any support from him.

Nghiwanapo last week received a food parcel through the food bank for the first time. Lucas Hangula, a community leader and food bank coordinator in the Samora Machel constituency, said he was aware of Nghiwanapo's situation. "She appears to be receiving some support from members of her community," he said.