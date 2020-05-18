Namibia: Weak Exchange Rate Stifles Low Inflation Gains

PRICES of goods and services in Namibia have been increasing marginally, but gains are wiped out by the diminishing exchange rate, analysts say.

Under normal circumstances, when the oil price falls, the majority of goods follow the same trend, but the Namibia dollar, when matched to the US dollar, which dominates the offering of common goods and services in Namibia, has caused these benefits to be minimal.

While demand has been dipping for some time since late last year, it has been aggravated by the Covid-19-imposed lockdown and trading regulations.

This led to a disinflationary effect on prices in Namibia last month, resulting in the lowest annual inflation rate in Namibia in 10 years.

Inflation clocked at a rate of 1,6% last month, as opposed to an annual inflation rate of 4,5% in April last year.

The Namibia Statistics Agency released these figures last week as part of the Namibia Consumer Price Index.

Statistician general Alex Shimuafeni said on a monthly basis, Namibia's inflation rate dropped to a negative 0,3% from a monthly positive rate of 0,1% recorded in March this year.

"The slow growth in annual inflation was largely attributed to a drop in alcoholic beverages and tobacco from 7,5% to 0,4%; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels from 2,2% to -0,5%); and transport from 7,1% to -0,1%," he said.

Shimuafeni said the Covid-19 pandemic has also caused some price collection challenges in April.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Currencies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the implementation of the lockdown had an impact on the routine compilation of the NCPI, and that particularly the collection of prices became increasingly difficult due to the increased numbers of missing items in sampled outlets, the temporary closure of retail outlets, and restrictions on movement.

"Thus the prices of goods and services, which could not be collected or could only be collected to a very limited extent, had to be updated using imputation techniques described in the 'Consumer Price Index Manual: Concepts and Methods'.

"This is important so that the CPI can continue to provide a reliable estimate of price change," he said.

Analysts at PSG Wealth Namibia said the average inflation rate is expected to remain subdued in 2020 due to lower oil prices and dismal domestic demand, while pass-through from the weaker exchange rate and food price pressure is expected to be limited.

"Despite acute currency weakness in the past year, pass-through has been limited with retailers unable to pass on higher costs in the recession-hit trading environment," they said.

Email: [email protected]