Mozambique: Businessman Kidnapped in Beira

18 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Unidentified assailants kidnapped a 67 year old businessman, Lyacat Umargi, in the central Mozambican city of Beira on Friday night.

According to Daniel Macuacua, the Sofala provincial police spokesperson, cited in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", Umargi was abducted in the Ponta-Gea neighbourhood, at about 19.00 by two men. The kidnappers used two vehicles, one of which was a Toyota Runx, while the other has not yet been identified.

Macuacua said the businessman was alone. The kidnappers fired shots into the air and then bundled their victim into one of the cars.

Umargi owns a shop in Beira, and is joint owner of the company "Moreira & Silva", which is based in Beira, and sells sports equipment.

Umargi is the seventh businessman kidnapped in Mozambican cities so far this year.

