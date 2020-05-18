Mozambique: Team Will Investigate COVID-19 Case in Machaze

18 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 18 May (AIM) - The government of the central Mozambican province of Manica has set up a multi-sector team which will investigate the first case of the respiratory disease Covid-19 diagnosed in the province.

This team consists of staff from the provincial health directorate, from the relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), and from the police. It will go to the district of Machaze, where the person diagnosed with the disease lives. He is a 35 year old man who recently returned from South Africa.

The team will monitor the man, who should now be under home isolation, and will screen his entire network of contacts.

The decision to send the team to Machaze was taken on Monday at a meeting in the provincial capital, Chimoio, held to monitor and assess action to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The Secretary of State for Manica, Edson Macuacua, who chaired the meeting, stressed the need for the public to remain firm and cohesive in the struggle against the Coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and to avoid practices that are damaging to public health.

"We are now on the list of regions that have cases of the coronavirus", said Macuacua. "It is important that we step up our actions to combat the disease, so that we do not enter the situation where we have community transmission. Every citizen must take responsibility for avoiding the spread of the disease in the province".

One measure, he added, will be set up posts on the main roads to monitor and test long distance truck drivers going to and from other countries in southern Africa.

Macuacua stressed the need to avoid unnecessary circulation of people on the roads. "Motorists, and particularly truck drivers will be submitted to testing, because we want to ensure that the Machaze case does not become a means for spreading the disease throughout the province", he insisted.

"Preventive actions will continue and will be strengthened", he said. "Let's avoid unnecessary movement in the streets. We have to use masks, we have to disinfect our hands through frequent washing, we have to use social distancing and other forms of blocking the spread of the disease".

Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

