Malawi: Blantyre DC to Engage Tailors On Face Masks

18 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre District Council plans to engage tailors sewing face masks to guide them on recommended materials and standards.

In an interview, the district's director of planning and development Tamanya Harawa said since most of the tailors were making face masks for the less-privileged who cannot afford disposable ones, there was need to guide them on the required standards.

"We appreciate the job they are doing in helping to prevent the spread of [the novel coronavirus] Covid-19 pandemic, but they need to be orientated on how they can make them to ensure effectiveness," he said.

Harawa said the face masks should be made from cotton cloth and should have three layers of clothing.

"We will continue with community sensitisations to orient people on how to wear face masks," he said.

In a separate interview, Development Communication Trust communication specialist Zione Mayaya said they will continue working with the council in disseminating Covid-19 messages.

"We noted that people do not know how to wear masks properly. So, we will be teaching people the same," she said.

PHIM Field Epidemiologist, Daniel Mapemba indicated the meeting was crucial as it was a stepping stone towards winning Covid-19 battle.

He appealed to all sectors of the council to continue working together so that the district fulfils its goal in curbing the pandemic.

